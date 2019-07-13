Viacom New (VIAB) Holding Maintained by Nuveen Asset Management Llc; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Weatherstone Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 51,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 879,378 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68M, up from 828,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.06 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 22/05/2018 – Academy and Grammy Award Winner, Jamie Foxx to Host “BET Awards” 2018; 02/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International and KidsRights Join Forces to Spotlight Kids Around the World Making Positive Change in Their; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language Content; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on April 25, 2018

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 57.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,793 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 6,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: FACEBOOK CFO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Facebook updates the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG’S SECOND DAY OF TESTIMONY: LIVE; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Grassley Says Congress Must Determine Whether to Bolster Privacy Rules; 02/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Has a Message: Facebook Will Keep Building; 23/04/2018 – SINGAPORE PM LEE COMMENTS ON CABINET RESHUFFLE IN FACEBOOK POST; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK HAS PLEDGED DATA BREACHES WILL END; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens investigation into Facebook privacy practices

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 724 shares to 104,917 shares, valued at $123.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 16,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,822 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Investment Mi has 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,137 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 14,082 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameriprise has 1.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15.05 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital reported 146,890 shares stake. Cim Lc holds 3.22% or 52,633 shares in its portfolio. Granite Prns Limited Liability Co reported 84,214 shares. Dowling Yahnke Llc has 0.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 39,879 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp owns 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,342 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Company accumulated 1,280 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Co stated it has 5,570 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 998,408 shares or 1.68% of the stock. 122,732 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Co.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $2.39M worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M.