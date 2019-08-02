Viacom New (VIAB) Holding Maintained by Magnetar Financial Llc; Mckesson (MCK) Stock Value Rose While Kempner Capital Management Upped Holding

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 195.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 15,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 24,150 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, up from 8,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 2.98M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – RECOGNIZED PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED COSTS OF $185 MLN IN QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: ON TRACK FOR NEW ONLINE SERVICE LATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Ru-Veals” Guest Judges for Highly Anticipated Season 10 Premiering Thursday, March 22 at 8:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Judge To Hear CBC vs. Viacom Arguments Today; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Rev $3.15B; 14/05/2018 – Viacom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on April 25, 2018

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.69% or $9.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.25. About 2.84M shares traded or 102.86% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,439 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 49,141 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.05% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 77,615 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 4,995 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management Incorporated De reported 2,274 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Reilly Fincl Ltd reported 523 shares. Mackenzie holds 76,322 shares. Brandes Ptnrs LP holds 770,837 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital holds 0.59% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 2,412 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc by 242,200 shares to 157,800 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Media Co by 358,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

