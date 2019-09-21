Viacom New (VIAB) Holding Held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D; Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped Position

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.70 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.14M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 08/03/2018 – Viacom Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Viacom: Financial Terms of Day Zero Transaction Not Disclosed; 14/05/2018 – CNBC: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 10/04/2018 – `Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Scores Highest Rated Series Premiere in MTV History on Live+3

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 111.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 9,740 shares as the company's stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 18,457 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 8,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Arthur J Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 1.38 million shares traded or 38.23% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 460,985 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Leavell Invest Management has 0.09% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Maryland Cap Mngmt stated it has 6,320 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Inc has invested 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 30,839 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 769,244 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Ancora Advsr reported 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 3 shares. Hartford Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 55,825 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 874 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 33,990 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 13,376 shares to 12,904 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,659 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communicatons (NYSE:VZ).

