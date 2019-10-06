Viacom New (VIAB) Holder Voya Investment Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Decreased Its Position

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 67,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 293,559 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77 million, down from 361,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 3.67M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Net $266M; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 03/04/2018 – CBS prepares below-market Viacom offer in reunion effort; 25/04/2018 – lt’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New Series!; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Recruits Kids’ Choice Awards Prank Squad Featuring Global Slate of Digital Stars; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – NOW EXPECT OVER $300 MLN IN RUN-RATE SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO COST TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger deal falls through; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80B for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 166,133 shares to 431,985 shares, valued at $73.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 124,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

