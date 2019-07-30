Viacom New (VIAB) Holder Permit Capital Has Lifted Holding; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted Its Position in Conocophillips Com (COP) as Share Value Declined

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 530,274 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Viacom believes it deserves a market premium; 11/04/2018 – Hedge fund Paulson & Co takes stake in Viacom amid turnaround; 10/05/2018 – Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, Airing Sunday,; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: MOST SAVINGS DON’T INVOLVE JOB CUTS; 17/05/2018 – CBS board approves special dividend, decision subject to court approval; 14/03/2018 – U.S. students walk out of class in solidarity with Florida shooting victims; 02/04/2018 – CBS considers all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 02/05/2018 – Eriq Gardner: EXCLUSIVE: Viacom accused of covering up rape by former Paramount chief Brad Grey. In a $100 million lawsuit,

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,451 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 15,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 1.59 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 0.05% or 5,166 shares. Johnson Group, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,568 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Atlas Browninc reported 3,894 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 10,498 are owned by Srb Corporation. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.48% or 53,848 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer accumulated 0.27% or 42,985 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp holds 238,469 shares or 4.11% of its portfolio. American Finance Group holds 7,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mcdaniel Terry & Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dorsey Wright & owns 30,666 shares. Hallmark Capital Management Inc has 292,430 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Lc accumulated 3,416 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

