Viacom New (VIAB) Holder Moors & Cabot Has Cut Holding as Market Value Rose; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Position in Grubhub (GRUB) as Stock Value Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.40M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 4.45 million shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 22,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 22,432 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, down from 44,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 3.67 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 14/05/2018 – NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – Comedy Central, Superfly and Another Planet Entertainment Announce Top Tier Additions to the Stacked Clusterfest Lineup; 16/04/2018 – VIACOM CHANGES 2Q EARNINGS CALL TIME TO 10:00 AM APRIL 25 (ET); 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS SAID TO BE IMMEDIATELY REJECTED: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 30/05/2018 – Paramount Players and JAKKS Pacific Announce Plans for CREEPY CRAWLERS Feature Film

