Viacom New (VIAB) Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Upped Its Position by $990,357 as Market Valuation Rose; Integrys Wealth Advisors Boosted Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $563,288 as Market Valuation Declined

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company's stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $154.38. About 151,629 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 31,947 shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 258,291 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10 million, up from 226,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 268,574 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $265.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37,094 shares to 189,783 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 10,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,550 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by:

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.