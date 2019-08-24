Viacom New (VIAB) Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Boosted Holding; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Declined While Toron Capital Markets Cut Its Stake by $8.35 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 208,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 469,072 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, down from 677,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.33M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 213,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.81M, up from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 6.98M shares traded or 54.30% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.43 BLN IN QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 22/05/2018 – Nickelodeon Renews Four Hit Series from Top-Ranked Preschool Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish (Video); 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-CBS Submitted Bid For Viacom That Is Below Its Market Value – CNBC, Citing; 04/04/2018 – Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa Joins Adventure Game “Star Stable Online” To Inspire And Empower Girls Around The World; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 7,303 shares to 55,283 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).