Viacom New (VIAB) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Has Raised Position; Greenwich Wealth Management Holding in Centene Dek (CNC) Has Boosted by $2.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 2.74M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1287.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 65,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 1.78M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for National Amusements in CBS dispute; 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT PLUS DEAL IS WITH TELENOR IN NORDICS; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Viacom dismisses below-market offer from CBS; 16/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. Changes Time for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to 10:00 A.M. (ET) on April 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 10/05/2018 – Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, Airing Sunday,

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 770 were accumulated by Moody National Bank Tru Division. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.13% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 155,776 shares. 3,650 were reported by Advsrs Lc. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 7,588 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Iberiabank Corp has 5,068 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp stated it has 112,172 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 78,420 were accumulated by Norinchukin National Bank The. 705,268 were accumulated by Green Valley Investors Limited Liability Corp. Cwm accumulated 2,872 shares. Moreover, Lincoln Natl Corp has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 6,000 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares to 42 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,569 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).