Viacom New (VIAB) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position by $2.02 Million; Theleme Partners Llp Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Has Cut as Shares Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1287.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 65,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 70,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 779,759 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 04/04/2018 – Viacom dismisses below-market offer from CBS; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 19/05/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Without Viacom, CBS Could Soar — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.42M, down from 10.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 596,284 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 49,911 shares to 270,564 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,569 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. On Friday, May 3 Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,500 shares.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $851.92 million for 14.28 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

