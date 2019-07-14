Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Boosted Holding by $1.36 Million; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Valuation Rose, Holder Cumberland Advisors Cut Stake by $304,200

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 48,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.41M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.06M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion or almost a quarter more than CBS’s offer, people familiar with the matter said; 11/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video); 08/03/2018 – Viacom Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Net $266M; 14/05/2018 – CBS CEO Wants Viacom Deal on His Terms (Video); 24/05/2018 – VIA: It’s the end of an era at BET: chairman and CEO Debra Lee is leaving after more than three decades at the company. – ! $VIA; 15/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal:; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $10.5 during the last trading session, reaching $644.79. About 446,792 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fuller H B Co Com (NYSE:FUL) by 15,217 shares to 576,458 shares, valued at $28.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar B Shares by 78,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 575.71 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 23,610 shares to 185,377 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors by 28,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Invest Partners Limited Com has invested 0.35% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fred Alger Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 62,291 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Swiss Bancshares holds 143,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prns accumulated 0.02% or 829 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 33,067 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 65,999 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,981 shares. Howland Capital Limited Company has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Amer Intll Grp holds 0.01% or 3,316 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares owns 1,450 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,296 shares. Lpl Limited accumulated 7,252 shares. Navellier And Incorporated has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).