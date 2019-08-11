Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Increased Holding by $1.25 Million; Arvest Trust Company Has Raised Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.97 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) by 24.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 44,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 225,513 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 181,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 5.53 million shares traded or 47.63% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – REPRESENTATIVES FOR CBS, VIACOM DECLINED TO COMMENT; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Recruits Kids’ Choice Awards Prank Squad Featuring Global Slate of Digital Stars; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 29/05/2018 – Variety: Original `Roseanne’ Episodes Pulled From Viacom Cable Channels; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 03/04/2018 – CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 05/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa; 08/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie M…

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky

