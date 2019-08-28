Viacom Inc. (VIAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG)

We are comparing Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom Inc. 29 0.79 N/A 3.94 7.70 The Madison Square Garden Company 292 3.65 N/A 1.47 197.71

In table 1 we can see Viacom Inc. and The Madison Square Garden Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Madison Square Garden Company has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Viacom Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Viacom Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Madison Square Garden Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Viacom Inc. and The Madison Square Garden Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 7% The Madison Square Garden Company 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that Viacom Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. The Madison Square Garden Company’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Viacom Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival The Madison Square Garden Company is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. The Madison Square Garden Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Viacom Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Viacom Inc. and The Madison Square Garden Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 The Madison Square Garden Company 0 0 0 0.00

$34 is Viacom Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 36.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Viacom Inc. and The Madison Square Garden Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 92.3%. Insiders held 0.2% of Viacom Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.83% are The Madison Square Garden Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viacom Inc. -1.33% -0.49% 5.2% 6.01% 5.46% 18.09% The Madison Square Garden Company 1.34% 3.68% -5.95% 4.76% -6.32% 8.35%

For the past year Viacom Inc. was more bullish than The Madison Square Garden Company.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 250 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, SPIKE, BET, CMT, TV Land, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., Channel 5 (UK), Logo, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Paramount Channel, and others, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films, and Paramount Television brands; and distributes films released under the Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, and Insurge Pictures brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through download-to-own, download-to-rent, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, pay television, subscription video-on-demand, basic cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.