Viacom Inc. (VIAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) and AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) compete with each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom Inc. 26 2.04 362.81M 3.94 7.70 AMC Networks Inc. 49 1.15 40.73M 7.37 7.24

In table 1 we can see Viacom Inc. and AMC Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AMC Networks Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Viacom Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Viacom Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than AMC Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom Inc. 1,414,463,937.62% 21.5% 7% AMC Networks Inc. 82,432,705.93% 144.1% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Viacom Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. In other hand, AMC Networks Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viacom Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor AMC Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. AMC Networks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Viacom Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Viacom Inc. and AMC Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 AMC Networks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Viacom Inc. has an average target price of $31.6, and a 31.50% upside potential. Meanwhile, AMC Networks Inc.’s consensus target price is $53, while its potential upside is 7.81%. The information presented earlier suggests that Viacom Inc. looks more robust than AMC Networks Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viacom Inc. and AMC Networks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 0%. About 0.2% of Viacom Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of AMC Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viacom Inc. -1.33% -0.49% 5.2% 6.01% 5.46% 18.09% AMC Networks Inc. 1.66% -2.59% -9.37% -13.93% -11.34% -2.73%

For the past year Viacom Inc. had bullish trend while AMC Networks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viacom Inc. beats on 9 of the 15 factors AMC Networks Inc.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 250 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, SPIKE, BET, CMT, TV Land, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., Channel 5 (UK), Logo, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Paramount Channel, and others, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films, and Paramount Television brands; and distributes films released under the Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, and Insurge Pictures brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through download-to-own, download-to-rent, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, pay television, subscription video-on-demand, basic cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.