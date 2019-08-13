Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Reaches $29.23 After 8.00% Up Move; Philadelphia Trust Company Cut By $410,709 Its Donegal Group (DGICA) Stake

The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 1.31 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and Al; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 02/04/2018 – CBS Would Value Viacom Below Current Market Value: Report — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS initial bid for Viacom to value the company below current market value, CBS CEO Moonves to offer to; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling shareholder over proposed Viacom deal; 10/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger. Third party bid for Viacom thwarted: sources; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone controlThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $12.00 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $31.57 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VIAB worth $959.60 million more.

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 31,593 shares as Donegal Group Inc (DGICA)’s stock rose 9.76%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 646,389 shares with $8.69 million value, down from 677,982 last quarter. Donegal Group Inc now has $409.11 million valuation. It closed at $14.6 lastly. It is down 9.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – QUOTATION RESUMED:(DGICA) News and Resumption Times; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Earned $181.8 Million; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q-End Book Value $15.08 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Donegal Group Raises Dividend to 14.25c Vs. 14c; 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBS-Viacom Merger: VIAB Stock Falls as Deal Nears Finalization – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: CBS-Viacom Deal Could Come Monday, CBS Shareholders Could See Slight Premium – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Barrick Looks Golden; Viacom, CBS Approach Merger – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viacom (VIAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.00 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It has a 7.21 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Among 4 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Viacom Inc has $36 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 18.88% above currents $29.23 stock price. Viacom Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VIAB in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Market Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Friday, April 5 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Barrington. Loop Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report.

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) stake by 35,986 shares to 183,936 valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 65,460 shares and now owns 1.02M shares. Cigna Corp was raised too.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $48,925 activity. $27,840 worth of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was bought by HESS JACK LEE. $6,655 worth of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was bought by KRAFT KEVIN MICHAEL SR.

More notable recent Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Donegal Group (DGICA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) CEO Kevin Burke on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.