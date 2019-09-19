Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Reaches $25.71 After 8.00% Up Move; First Trust Has 0.78 Sentiment

The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.71. About 445,962 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms NAI’s B1 CFR, and assigns B1 rating to new bank credit facility; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – CBS Would Value Viacom Below Current Market Value: Report — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 17/04/2018 – On The Heels Of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter Of Growth The 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return To NYC And Air Live From Radio City Music Hall On Monday, August 20, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 06/04/2018 – CBS Adds Richard Parsons to Board While Weighing Viacom Merger; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – VIACOM TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN DAY ZERO; 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for Redstone in fight for control of CBS; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Rev $3.15BThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $10.48 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $27.77 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VIAB worth $838.24 million more.

First Trust (FEO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.47, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 7 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 9 reduced and sold equity positions in First Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.60 million shares, down from 1.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 32.24% above currents $25.71 stock price. Viacom had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 14. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Loop Capital upgraded the shares of VIAB in report on Friday, March 29 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.73M for 8.46 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.48 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It has a 6.34 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $69.54 million. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. It has a 9.17 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 504 shares traded. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund for 208,242 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 86,437 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 701,351 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 14,795 shares.