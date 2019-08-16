Viacom Inc. (VIA) Reaches $27.01 After 3.00% Down Move; Last Week DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DuPont de Nemours has $8200 highest and $8000 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 22.91% above currents $66.17 stock price. DuPont de Nemours had 4 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of DD in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. See DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $79.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $80.0000 88.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 79.0000

The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 77,646 shares traded or 28.36% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) has risen 2.07% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $10.29B company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $26.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VIA worth $308.76 million less.

The stock increased 1.53% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 2.01 million shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in materials science and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $49.33 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials & Coatings segment makes and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 54.87 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide derivatives, cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, and acrylic emulsions; sustainable solutions; and chlorine and caustic soda.

Viacom, Inc. operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.29 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It has a 6.66 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Viacom Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 311.70 million shares or 1.99% less from 318.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 0.06% in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA). Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 0% or 41,892 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Company reported 2,202 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whitebox Advsr Lc owns 26,113 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.02% invested in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 1.25M shares. Meyer Handelman Co accumulated 52,625 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ancora Ltd has invested 0.03% in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA). Covington Invest Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,855 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 0.01% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 619,268 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 482 shares. Causeway Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.36% in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA). Rampart Inv Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability reported 30,775 shares.

