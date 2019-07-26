Viacom Inc. (VIA) and Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) and Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom Inc. 34 0.99 N/A 3.73 8.91 Cinedigm Corp. 1 0.84 N/A 0.49 3.95

Demonstrates Viacom Inc. and Cinedigm Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Cinedigm Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Viacom Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Viacom Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Cinedigm Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cinedigm Corp. 0.00% 35.3% -9.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viacom Inc. and Cinedigm Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cinedigm Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cinedigm Corp. is $3, which is potential 150.00% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.86% of Viacom Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.9% of Cinedigm Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 79.79% are Viacom Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cinedigm Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viacom Inc. -2.69% -9.84% -4.32% -6.1% -4.04% 19.56% Cinedigm Corp. 2.12% 0.52% 60.83% 119.99% 16.97% 238.54%

For the past year Viacom Inc. was less bullish than Cinedigm Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Viacom Inc. beats Cinedigm Corp.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group. It manages a library of distribution rights to various titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms, as well as services digital cinema assets on approximately 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ZDF, Shout! Factory, NFL, NHL, and Scholastic, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers. It also collaborates with producers, including various brands and other content owners to market, source, curate, and distribute quality content to targeted audiences through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Xbox, PlayStation, and cable video-on-demand; and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers with sales coverage to approximately 60,000 brick and mortar storefronts, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the company operates various branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels, including Docurama, CONtv, and Dove Channel. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. and changed its name to Cinedigm Corp. in September 2013. Cinedigm Corp. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.