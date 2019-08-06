Viacom Class B (VIAB) Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Increased Its Position by $649,600; Chartist Boosted Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Position by $1.13 Billion as Market Value Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (VIAB) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 23,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.77 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Viacom Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 5.09M shares traded or 38.58% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS Said to Make Lowball Offer for Viacom (Video); 25/04/2018 – Net income attributable to Viacom rose to $256 million, or 64 cents per share; 09/04/2018 – Viacom wants CBS to raise bid by $2.8bn; 03/04/2018 – CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Original Animated Comedy Series Pony; 25/04/2018 – lt’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New Series!

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82B, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $15.11 during the last trading session, reaching $495.36. About 499,931 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Deep Value ETF (DVP) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “CBS Stock: Broadcasting Circling the Drain – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will New York Times Company (NYT) Report Higher Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KN, VIAB, BERY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 5,120 shares to 512,976 shares, valued at $53.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 6,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,919 shares, and cut its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Record Sales Lift Sherwin-Williams Despite Tough Conditions – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 23, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management LP holds 2,850 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Fulton Commercial Bank Na has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 506 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.48% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,264 shares. Baillie Gifford And has 19,584 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 1.23 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 51 shares. Berkshire Money Management Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 123,308 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.08% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Geode Cap Lc owns 984,626 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 1,295 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 9,440 shares. 475 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company.