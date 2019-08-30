Viacom (Cl B) (VIAB) Market Valuation Rose While Leuthold Group Boosted Stake; Redmile Group Lowered Icu Med (ICUI) Position by $9.46 Million as Shares Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.33. About 178,584 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (VIAB) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 58,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 181,464 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 123,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 6.20 million shares traded or 30.84% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 06/04/2018 – MTV Scores Highest Rated New Show in Six Years with “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 03/04/2018 – CBS prepares below-market Viacom offer in reunion effort; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 26/03/2018 – Viacom: Financial Terms of Day Zero Transaction Not Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: JUST MADE FIRST MOBILE DEAL FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS SERVICE

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Japanes by 36,434 shares to 302,084 shares, valued at $26.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,967 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Capital stated it has 0.06% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Hsbc Pcl reported 3,165 shares stake. Partner Fund LP reported 374,860 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 60,501 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Century Companies has 0.04% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). 7,569 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Gru. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 40,217 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C has 174,410 shares. Stifel Finance, Missouri-based fund reported 41,168 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Mackenzie Financial owns 11,245 shares. 29,813 were reported by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Com. Brinker Incorporated has 5,768 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 132,800 shares to 269,480 shares, valued at $38.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).