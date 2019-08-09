Vgi Partners Pty LTD Trimmed Wd (WDFC) Stake by $393,263; Ecor1 Capital Has Lowered Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) by $68.69 Million as Stock Declined

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $182.77. About 103,206 shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 607,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 529,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $101.78. About 135,725 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WD-40 Company (WDFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why WD-40 (WDFC) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 9, 2019 : WDFC, PSMT, SLP – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WD-40 (WDFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 1,500 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. 165,107 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp invested in 6,400 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1,075 shares. 62,476 are held by Bb&T Ltd Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,561 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 97,427 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Deutsche Bank Ag owns 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 6,699 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 8,635 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Century Cos reported 0% stake.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30 million for 36.26 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Muoio & Company Ltd Liability Company holds 50,000 shares or 5.22% of its portfolio. Glazer Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Harvest Mgmt Llc has invested 2.67% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Partner Invest Limited Partnership has 3,874 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 42,397 shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.94M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 185,795 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 400 are held by Pnc Svcs. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 43,800 shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 103,436 shares. Baker Bros Lp has 0.55% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 60,239 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc owns 0.02% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 26,040 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 61,900 shares. 7,500 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa).

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares to 478,574 shares, valued at $24.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chiasma Inc.