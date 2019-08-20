Vgi Partners Pty LTD Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Position by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Price Declined, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 53,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 4.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.15 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 5.82M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61M, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $278.07. About 2.39 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank holds 797,101 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 437,697 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 158,100 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Hexavest Inc has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 10,513 shares. 89,298 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 42,820 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates invested in 38,580 shares. 133 were reported by Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 309,772 shares. Peconic Prns, New York-based fund reported 6.00 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Penn reported 693,418 shares stake. 19,865 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc). Adage Prns Group Ltd Llc invested in 8.01M shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 78,162 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $49.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 207,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,237 were accumulated by Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 18,378 shares. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Financial has 1.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Geller Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,457 shares. 42,395 are owned by Congress Asset Ma. Whittier Co Of Nevada has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peoples Fin Ser invested in 17,475 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation owns 18,448 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 0.03% or 24,443 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management holds 0.86% or 12,465 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc owns 1,538 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.85% or 67,815 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.09% stake. Haverford Fin holds 5.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 69,916 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.