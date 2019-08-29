Vgi Partners Pty LTD Stake in Mastercard (MA) Decreased by $1.04 Million as Market Value Rose; Highvista Strategies Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG) Has Trimmed by $679,500

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61M, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $281.01. About 1.69M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $526.73. About 305,500 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Ltd invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Allen Ops Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.2% or 64,056 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 120 shares. 48,302 were reported by Broderick Brian C. Gradient Investments Lc holds 4,182 shares. Cryder Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 9.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 640 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.65M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Lipe Dalton has 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 900 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 4,719 shares stake. Adi Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc accumulated 94,578 shares or 0.24% of the stock. State Bank Of Hawaii owns 0.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 31,534 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Bnp Paribas Asset holds 912 shares. Moreover, Scopus Asset Management Lp has 0.4% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.11% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cap World Invsts holds 0.29% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 2.59 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 41,225 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,285 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.08% or 7,297 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.04% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 745 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 1,196 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Llc invested in 1,594 shares. L S Advsr Incorporated accumulated 2,855 shares. Bp Plc holds 4,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Parkside Fin Bankshares & holds 0.01% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Texas Yale Cap has 0.09% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 5,180 shares.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.