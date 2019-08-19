Vgi Partners Pty LTD Stake in Cme Group (CME) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose; Granahan Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Mobile Mini (MINI)

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 1.18M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 16/03/2018 – NEX – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 22/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Trade war risk slams CME hogs; cattle turn higher; 19/03/2018 – Sunday review on a Monday – NEX Group, CME and the LSE; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 9,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 87,868 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 77,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 482,002 shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 483,480 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.16% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Weiss Multi invested in 0.15% or 37,000 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 364,102 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0.42% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.06 million shares. Westfield Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 98,224 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Trust Com Of Oklahoma holds 3,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Corp Il holds 0.07% or 3,403 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il owns 3,827 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.1% or 74,547 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Int Ca has 43,475 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wesbanco Bank Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 2,147 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NY financial regulator approves Bakkt trust license – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is CME (CME) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks rise on hopes for better-than-expected earnings from key tech companies like Amazon, Facebook – CNBC” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLF, BRK.B, CME, CB: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,327 shares to 338,109 shares, valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angio Dynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 82,547 shares to 396,140 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) by 149,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,982 shares, and cut its stake in Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO).