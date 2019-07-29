Vgi Partners Pty LTD Raised Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $3.60 Million; Equityreside (EQR) Stake Held by Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 75,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.64M shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 09/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO BANK ANALYST MIKE MAYO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Equityreside (EQR) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,017 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, up from 83,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Equityreside for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 1.29M shares traded or 15.23% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Cap Inc reported 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oakworth Incorporated accumulated 12,124 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Lc has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,500 shares. City Holdings reported 63,671 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel owns 17,911 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Bragg Incorporated accumulated 28,987 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Verity & Verity Ltd Co has 1.26% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 113,885 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 24.99 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 1.01 million shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability Corp has 8,439 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.12% or 84,700 shares. 50,662 were accumulated by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Axa accumulated 0.05% or 249,332 shares. White Pine Cap Lc holds 0.3% or 17,143 shares.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.15 million shares to 463,795 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.12% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 19,343 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 3,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.13% or 6.77 million shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation holds 0.14% or 78,494 shares in its portfolio. Pension invested in 0.13% or 454,873 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 842,339 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 46 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 12,621 shares. Duncker Streett & accumulated 1,475 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 118,518 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $6.71 million activity. Another trade for 1,381 shares valued at $99,725 was made by Altshuler Barry on Tuesday, February 5. 50,000 shares were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J, worth $3.68 million on Friday, February 8. 315 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $22,747 were sold by Sorenson Christa L. GEORGE ALAN W sold $1.84M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Another trade for 932 shares valued at $67,302 was sold by Kaufman Ian. Shares for $34,301 were sold by Fenster Scott.