Vgi Partners Pty LTD Raised Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Stock Declined; Albemarle (ALB) Holder Carmignac Gestion Has Trimmed Position

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 90.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 753,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,222 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 832,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 1.14M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 75,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 10.99 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC AND BRYAN, GARNIER & CO. ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNING MANAGERS FOR OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Declares Dividend of 39c; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses. #fox5atl; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 288,570 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $356.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 741,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 5.15% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $151.24 million for 12.32 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.26% EPS growth.

