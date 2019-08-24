Vgi Partners Pty LTD Position in Wd (WDFC) Trimmed by $393,263; General American Investors Company Position in Macy’s (M) Increased as Stock Price Declined

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $181.06. About 97,426 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18.37M shares traded or 73.84% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Names Bíjou Summers as Vice President of Human Re; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 120,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 84,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,214 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 35.92 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

