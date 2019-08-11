Vgi Partners Pty LTD Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Lowered by $1.04 Million as Share Value Rose; The Aes Corp. (AES) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in The Aes Corp. (AES) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 27,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 601,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88 million, down from 629,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Aes Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 3.50 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61 million, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 324,973 shares. 14,008 are held by 1St Source Savings Bank. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.08% or 1,229 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moore Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kistler stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ems Capital Lp holds 6.45% or 364,580 shares. Kdi Partners Limited Liability stated it has 57,675 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tributary Management Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 1.08M shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 271,807 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Moreover, Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,322 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris & Ca has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,259 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs holds 0.05% or 9.67 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 67,554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 60,459 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Limited Com reported 2.60M shares. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 190,331 shares. Intact Mgmt Inc reported 0.11% stake. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Incorporated Adv holds 0.42% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 96,367 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Tru has 0.06% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ajo LP has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Aperio Gru Limited Com holds 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 347,688 shares. 1.04M were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Davenport And Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

