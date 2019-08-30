Vgi Partners Pty LTD Maintains Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Ccm Investment Advisers Has Decreased Position in Exelon (EXC) by $501,750

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 43.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 10,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 13,225 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 23,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 938,672 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 75,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 2.96 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Star Tribune: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q EPS $1.12; 26/04/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,941 shares to 221,264 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 2,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Eaton Vance owns 75,809 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,444 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 20,237 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.65% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh holds 18,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.83% or 299,300 shares in its portfolio. Electron Cap Prns Lc invested in 14.96% or 2.34M shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 0.47% or 37,158 shares. 4,153 are held by Caprock Grp. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc has 4,025 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Allstate Corporation holds 0.12% or 92,373 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 18,447 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Prtn Limited Company accumulated 0.13% or 8,500 shares. 64,513 are held by D L Carlson Investment Gru.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,327 shares to 338,109 shares, valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.