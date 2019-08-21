Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lowered Wd (WDFC) Holding as Share Value Rose; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Decreased Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake by $522,519; Share Value Declined

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,689 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 18,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $91.03. About 1.43M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $184.58. About 49,758 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 57,927 shares to 234,095 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 11,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

