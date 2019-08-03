Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lowered Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Valuation Rose; Security Capital Research & Management Continues to Hold Stake in Prologis (PLD)

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61M, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 1.72M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 0.21% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 124,781 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 311 shares. Advsrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7,349 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd owns 51 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.12% or 13,079 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque State Bank And Trust Co has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.14% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 79,462 shares. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 12,613 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Sabal Tru stated it has 2.49% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lpl Lc accumulated 59,038 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 246,000 shares stake. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,601 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma invested in 0.05% or 1.49M shares.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 14,700 shares to 185,450 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 89,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,378 shares, and cut its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 0.25% or 7,400 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 2,804 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership owns 324,700 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company owns 11,219 shares. Biondo Invest Advisors Lc invested in 149,675 shares. Smith Salley Assocs invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cadence Capital Limited Liability has 3,560 shares. 723,313 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Com. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 36,546 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 3.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 96,000 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy stated it has 159,700 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Lc holds 1.45 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management has 140,983 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Eastern Commercial Bank has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm holds 0.92% or 236,186 shares in its portfolio.

