Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Hyman Charles D Has Lifted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 14,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 230,435 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18 million, up from 215,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.15M shares to 463,795 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

