Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lifted Holding in Cme Group (CME) as Stock Rose; Visa (V) Holder Bluemar Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $206.41. About 1.03M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO SEAL NEX DEAL AS SOON AS THURSDAY: TELEGRAPH; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-year T-notes on track for record volume day -CME

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 7,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,888 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 57,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $180.74. About 6.91M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02B for 33.97 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 1.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation accumulated 3.02 million shares. Enterprise Fincl Corp has 0.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Saratoga And Mgmt reported 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The United Kingdom-based Waverton Invest Management has invested 5.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0.53% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 416,863 shares. Ativo Cap Management Ltd invested 0.98% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kempen Nv holds 8,834 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Ltd reported 2,030 shares. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 2,049 shares. Confluence Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,272 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 16,500 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 1.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 348,628 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 43,400 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 94,893 shares to 429,228 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 90,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 18,900 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Dubuque Savings Bank & owns 152 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 599,756 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1,832 are owned by Eqis Cap Management. Mawer Inv Management Limited invested in 0.81% or 693,373 shares. Ameriprise holds 3.10M shares. Stevens Capital Management LP accumulated 1.06% or 151,349 shares. 62,013 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Company. Smithfield Trust reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% or 697,993 shares in its portfolio. Capital Intl Inc Ca holds 0.85% or 43,475 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Ser holds 0.4% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 583,297 shares. 60 are owned by 1832 Asset Lp. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.56% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 60,000 shares. Naples Glob Lc accumulated 2,099 shares.

