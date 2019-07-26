Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lifted General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $2.75 Million; Valuation Rose; Danaher (DHR) Holder Third Point Has Raised Its Holding

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 1.25M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.61M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.05 million, up from 5.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 43.26 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX Duo, Model Number: LU41693 b) DP; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 03/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Asset in $1.05 Billion Private Equity Deal (Video); 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 700,000 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $184.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,000 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 0.42% or 71,112 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Torray Limited Liability owns 203,094 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eastern Bank & Trust has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 244,651 were reported by Us Bancorporation De. Green Valley Investors Ltd Llc reported 5.62% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn reported 650 shares stake. 1,909 are held by Clarivest Asset Limited Company. Fayerweather Charles holds 3.59% or 17,443 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap has invested 0.13% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 2.87 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Cambridge Trust accumulated 159,709 shares. Woodstock invested 0.11% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mirador Capital Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.89% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 12,366 shares.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,327 shares to 338,109 shares, valued at $57.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,129 are held by Hightower Services Lta. 181,115 are held by Graybill Bartz & Associate Ltd. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt owns 38,185 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 99,302 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv holds 40,677 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 51,664 shares. Bouchey Financial Gp holds 44,210 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 3,559 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 28,877 are held by Beaumont Fincl Partners Ltd Liability. Equitec Specialists Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boys Arnold And holds 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 132,074 shares. International Inc Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 30,977 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.