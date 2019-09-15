Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lifted Cme Group (CME) Holding by $4.26 Million as Shares Rose; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 21,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.02M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 1.12 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185; 06/03/2018 – LUMBER FUTURES RISE BY $10 EXCHANGE LIMIT ON CME, ENDING SLUMP; 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 05/03/2018 CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 2; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group confirms CME preliminary bid approach

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 37,295 shares to 59,770 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.72 million were reported by Hs Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 81,298 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 10,716 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Management Ltd holds 24,992 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation holds 0% or 93,944 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 1.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 137,285 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,768 shares. Gabelli & Advisers invested in 3,000 shares. Vision Capital Management accumulated 51,209 shares or 1.88% of the stock. 21,080 were reported by Wade G W &. Moreover, Marvin & Palmer Associates has 4.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,627 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Co accumulated 4,050 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grassi Mngmt holds 75,047 shares. Lederer & Counsel Ca reported 19,030 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 3.48M shares. 2,901 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Limited Com. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 1.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 1,524 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.14% or 24,400 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 63,279 shares. Central Asset Invests And (Hk) Ltd accumulated 1,265 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 56,013 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Next Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 1,309 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Incorporated, California-based fund reported 4,120 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,418 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Blair William & Il holds 161,586 shares. Orrstown Services holds 0.97% or 3,672 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 237,202 shares.