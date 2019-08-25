Vgi Partners Pty LTD Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.19 Million; As Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Valuation Rose, Holder Black Diamond Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 3,831 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Management accumulated 604 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,828 shares. Green Square Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,187 shares. Scott And Selber owns 5,530 shares. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 2.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Investment Mngmt accumulated 34,460 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 7,249 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,400 shares. Hamel Assocs Incorporated invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 232 shares. Polar Capital Llp has 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 136,736 shares. Bailard Inc reported 4,810 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.7% or 3,928 shares. Moreover, First Merchants has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.15 million shares to 463,795 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Texas-based Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.04% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). 23,500 were reported by Spark Investment Lc. 8,360 are owned by Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd. Natl Bank Of America De holds 10,752 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 101,200 shares. New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Moreover, Second Curve Cap Lc has 5.26% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 1.98M shares. Continental Advsr Lc stated it has 1.44% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Northern Tru Corporation has 34,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Denali Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 550 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 25,300 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 111,500 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 10,696 shares in its portfolio.

