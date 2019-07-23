Vgi Partners Pty LTD Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Upped by $2.19 Million; Rgm Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Entegris (ENTG) by $1.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 35,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 1.00 million shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $977.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $21.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1985.63. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 07/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business:

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,435 shares to 580,214 shares, valued at $136.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11,250 shares to 404,089 shares, valued at $99.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

