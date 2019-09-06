Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Upped Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $3.60 Million; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Legacy Capital Partners Raised Stake by $363,870

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $139.29. About 4.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 75,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 2.79M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 06/03/2018 – Nuns steer Wells Fargo on to righteous path; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Details Risk Management Changes as OCC Settlement Looms; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S ED BLAKEY TO RETIRE AFTER 34 YEARS WITH CO; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,327 shares to 338,109 shares, valued at $57.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Intact Investment has 0.26% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 151,700 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Fairfield Bush & Co holds 0.17% or 10,407 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Btc Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,280 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Partners Ltd Partnership holds 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 36,334 shares. Argi Investment Services Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 5,732 shares. Stephens Ar reported 169,648 shares. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7.52M shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. 1.42M are owned by Sterling Capital Mngmt. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 33,094 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wealth Architects Limited invested in 0.14% or 9,345 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.02% or 10,468 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advsrs holds 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 151,205 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com has 2.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 29,499 shares. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A has 45,226 shares. 6,541 were accumulated by Flow Traders Us Lc. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated owns 15,412 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 24.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.12% or 22,105 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc reported 102,910 shares. Eaton Vance owns 10.53M shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. 305,445 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Inc. Page Arthur B holds 37,680 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stillwater Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

