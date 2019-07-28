Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.19 Million; Intel (INTC) Holder Sfmg Has Boosted Its Position by $2.04 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 232.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 38,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 16,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 204,779 shares to 74,143 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,119 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.50M shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 34,056 shares. Centurylink Inv Management reported 65,159 shares. Acr Alpine Research Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 285,593 shares. Hendley & Com holds 0.12% or 4,268 shares in its portfolio. Botty Investors Ltd Company owns 9,065 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,677 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc stated it has 0.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Newfocus Gp Ltd holds 5,339 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi invested in 2,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Indiana And Investment holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 19,432 shares. Sol Mngmt owns 40,993 shares. 74,604 were reported by Curbstone Corp. Seizert Cap Prns Limited Company accumulated 1.42% or 589,547 shares. Fjarde Ap has 1.37 million shares.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,435 shares to 580,214 shares, valued at $136.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.