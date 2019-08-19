Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Trimmed Wd (WDFC) Stake by $393,263; Stock Value Rose; Meyer Handelman Co Has Lowered Walmart Stores Com (WMT) Holding by $499,800; Stock Rose

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (WMT) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 276,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, down from 281,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Walmart Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.01. About 4.81 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail; 09/05/2018 – IBT: Video Game Rumors: Walmart Website Lists ‘Rage 2,’ ‘Borderlands 3’ Ahead Of E3; 17/05/2018 – Walmart tops estimates, online sales jump 33%; 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART STUDYING MARKETS IN FRANCOPHONE AFRICA FOR POSSIBLE EXPANSION – CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Still Weighing Options on Selling Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Still Having Discussions With Other Investors

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd analyzed 2,327 shares as the company's stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.26. About 34,302 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30 million for 36.76 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

