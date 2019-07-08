Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Wd (WDFC) by $393,263; Penn Capital Management Co Position In Global Pmts (GPN) Was Has Upped

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 72.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 3,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,072 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 5,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $162.7. About 322,352 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $161.43. About 49,990 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 14,065 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 752,346 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Mcf Advsrs Ltd. 24,553 are owned by Psagot House Ltd. Westwood Group Inc Inc invested in 0.04% or 31,507 shares. Amer Gp holds 54,898 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Inc accumulated 71,359 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.67M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 83,897 are owned by Raymond James And Assocs. Panagora Asset owns 10,637 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 10.57 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated owns 111,641 shares. S&Co Inc owns 6,398 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 35,340 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 21,713 shares to 533,933 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 282,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $86,037 were sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M on Thursday, February 14. 3,000 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares with value of $332,445 were sold by BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability invested in 7,490 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 5,970 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.22% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Acropolis Inv Lc invested in 0.02% or 600 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% or 2,256 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 1,225 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 20,898 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.3% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Fdx Advsrs Inc has 0.03% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). 2,600 were reported by Everence Cap Mngmt. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 6,699 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Inc invested in 0.04% or 14,220 shares.