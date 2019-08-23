Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Wd (WDFC) as Share Value Rose; Kingdon Capital Management Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Lowered by $11.26 Million

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.44. About 19.82 million shares traded or 174.45% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $181.03. About 18,339 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 35.92 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Gp reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc holds 2,390 shares. 600 are owned by First Interstate Natl Bank. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,138 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp holds 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 500 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). 93 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Hightower Advsrs Llc stated it has 1,181 shares. Synovus Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 149 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 62,476 shares. 4,850 were reported by Cap Mngmt. Co Fincl Bank reported 2,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WD-40 Company Earnings: WDFC Stock Surge on Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WD-40 Company (WDFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does WD-40 Company’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WD-40 Company (WDFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About WD-40 Company’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 423.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt stated it has 9.65M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 169,256 shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs LP stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 27,452 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 3.22 million shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 884 shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.68% or 7,775 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc reported 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 483,115 shares. Savant Lc holds 0.09% or 3,123 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.36M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 3,390 are held by Park Avenue. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.55% or 7,595 shares. Partner Invest Management LP stated it has 1.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

