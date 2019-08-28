Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Raised By $2.75 Million Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Has 1.55 Sentiment

Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 946 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 610 cut down and sold stakes in Amazon Com Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 264.58 million shares, down from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Amazon Com Inc in top ten holdings increased from 520 to 564 for an increase of 44. Sold All: 55 Reduced: 555 Increased: 770 New Position: 176.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 5.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd acquired 305,000 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 5.61M shares with $56.05M value, up from 5.31 million last quarter. General Electric Co now has $69.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 14.35M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – THE POTENTIAL 8 WIND FARMS TO BE SET UP IN TURKEY WITH FINA ENERJI ARE INTENDED TO START COMMERCIAL OPS IN 2019 /2020; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 20/04/2018 – GE hails `progress’ despite new crisis-era woes; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN

The stock decreased 0.18% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1758.63. About 1.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible

Jw Asset Management Llc holds 17.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. for 19,627 shares. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd owns 95,693 shares or 17.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brighton Jones Llc has 16.58% invested in the company for 76,895 shares. The Hong Kong-based Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (Hk) Ltd has invested 15.8% in the stock. Tikvah Management Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 26,219 shares.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $869.92 billion. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services divisions. It has a 72.96 P/E ratio. The firm sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.12 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

