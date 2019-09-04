Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lowered Position in Wd (WDFC) as Stock Value Rose; Banc Funds Co Has Trimmed Position in Home Federal Bancorp Of Louisiana (HFBL) as Stock Price Rose

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $184.67. About 112,074 shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana (HFBL) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 19,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.71% . The hedge fund held 50,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 69,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 267 shares traded. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) has risen 22.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HFBL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louis, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFBL); 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) Declares Dividend of 12c; 11/04/2018 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) 3Q EPS 54c; 26/04/2018 – HOME FEDERAL BANCORP INC OF LOUISIANA QTRLY SHR $0.54

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.03% or 4,581 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 500 shares. North Star Mgmt has 500 shares. Oarsman Cap Inc owns 1,785 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 44,091 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 6,579 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 93 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc owns 12,134 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 20,750 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 50,473 shares. 618 are owned by Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability. 4,850 were reported by Capital Assocs New York.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30 million for 36.64 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold HFBL shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 317,915 shares or 5.83% less from 337,598 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) for 253 shares. Fj Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.38% in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). Banc Funds Company Ltd Liability Company reported 50,145 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 14,814 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). Oppenheimer And Close Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,329 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. 65,471 were reported by Firefly Value Ptnrs L P. Morgan Stanley accumulated 301 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) for 1 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 286,852 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN) by 81,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Private Bancorp Of America Inc..