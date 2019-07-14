Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Wd (WDFC) by $393,263; Washington Federal (WAFD) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Washington Federal Inc (WAFD) by 58.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 387,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,307 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, down from 665,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Washington Federal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 332,102 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $178.02. About 105,400 shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc by 548,770 shares to 900,046 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wideopenwest Inc by 65,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $50.68M for 14.06 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 1.09 million shares. Invesco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 1% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.02% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 1.16 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 21,119 shares. Hennessy Advisors stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 399,870 shares. First Citizens Bank & Company reported 14,146 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Balyasny Asset Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 428,682 shares. Moreover, Trust Company Of Vermont has 0% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Brown Advisory Inc owns 1.11 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc reported 0.15% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 21 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 4,920 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 0.02% or 1,490 shares. Optimum accumulated 42 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 600 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 307,345 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Llc. South Dakota Investment Council owns 1,510 shares. Fincl Services holds 500 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt owns 3,200 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 25,200 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 4,061 shares.

