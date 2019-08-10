Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lifted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $3.60 Million as Share Value Rose; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Cut Position

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 40,230 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 47,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 75,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Details Risk Management Changes as OCC Settlement Looms; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Still Chasing the Clean Slate Its Ads Predict; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – LJM sued by its broker Wells Fargo over missed payments; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo sales push extended to wealth-management unit – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140,454 were accumulated by Of Vermont. Logan Cap Incorporated holds 0.95% or 319,972 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management holds 0.02% or 10,468 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Limited Co reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 9,369 shares. 169,648 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. American Assets Inc reported 1.75 million shares or 23.22% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv has 0.49% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 470,806 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division stated it has 31,470 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc has 0.18% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,290 shares. Tributary Mgmt Lc accumulated 11,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Com holds 48,615 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 24,446 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.89% or 6.45M shares.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.15M shares to 463,795 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.