Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lifted Its Wd (WDFC) Holding; Shorts at Cbm Bancorp (CBMB) Lowered By 15.79%

Cbm Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) had a decrease of 15.79% in short interest. CBMB’s SI was 3,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 15.79% from 3,800 shares previously. With 4,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Cbm Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB)’s short sellers to cover CBMB’s short positions. The SI to Cbm Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.09%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 3,755 shares traded. CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased Wd (WDFC) stake by 8.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd acquired 29,828 shares as Wd (WDFC)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 367,937 shares with $58.52M value, up from 338,109 last quarter. Wd now has $2.64B valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $188.66. About 53,273 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Ltd invested in 1,070 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.04% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 30,475 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Moreover, Lpl Limited has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 9,386 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 191,945 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 1,332 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Investments Ltd holds 68,064 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.03% or 462,500 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% or 22,501 shares in its portfolio. 6,666 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. 21,160 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC).

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. The company has market cap of $58.18 million. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 87.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.