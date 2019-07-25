Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $3.60 Million as Stock Declined; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Stake in Valmont Inds Com (VMI) Trimmed by $896,740 as Market Valuation Declined

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 96,639 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 75,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 12.54 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo’s investment advisers were given sales incentives similar to the ones that led to the; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo staves off shareholder revolt at annual meeting; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: REASONABLY POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES WERE $2.6B AT 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Star Tribune: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 12/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mayo Sees Blankfein Leaving in 2019 (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,408 shares to 512,714 shares, valued at $90.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Fincl Bank And stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 159,969 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd reported 18,444 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Company holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 134,596 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs holds 359,250 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb And Williams Inc has invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guardian Cap Lp holds 37,224 shares. 12,012 are owned by Hayek Kallen Invest. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Llc has 1.53% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Check Ca owns 3.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.19 million shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi has 1.7% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Troy Asset Limited has 5.72% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.42 million shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney holds 0.53% or 48,615 shares. Tompkins Finance Corp accumulated 7,781 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 25,437 are held by Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or. Kennedy Mgmt holds 53,470 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 1,956 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Liability. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.78% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). M&T Comml Bank owns 1,793 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 63,028 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 23,171 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,397 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares And Trust stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And Commerce Inc holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 43,400 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

