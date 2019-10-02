Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $554,400 as Stock Rose; Litespeed Management Has Upped Its Scripps Ew (SSP) Position by $653,190 as Valuation Declined

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 270,708 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Expects Cash Flow From Ops to Grow More Than 40 % From 2016 Levels by 2020; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facin; 03/04/2018 – Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy; 23/04/2018 – Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding Sexual Harrassment Of Reporter; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Buying Scripps Creates a Moat (Video)

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 582,314 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.04 million, up from 580,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $264.48. About 4.17 million shares traded or 22.31% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold SSP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.16 million shares or 1.47% more from 53.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.21M shares stake. Mackenzie owns 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 147,650 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 205,890 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 84,240 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.04% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Hennessy Advsr holds 0.1% or 134,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 8,921 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% stake. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 32 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 53,014 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 4,675 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 23,658 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 89,516 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 1,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,027 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 974,066 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.88% or 1.09M shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 173,662 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 3,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martin Com Tn owns 6,607 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.60M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Accuvest Glob Advsrs stated it has 4,021 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Cetera Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,200 are owned by Schnieders Llc. King Luther Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 32,457 shares. New York-based First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mount Lucas LP invested in 11,669 shares. Lagoda Investment Management Lp reported 1,161 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc reported 7,645 shares stake.