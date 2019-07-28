Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Rose; Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose While Sands Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $119.12 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41M, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 484,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55B, down from 6.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.69M shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Big Week Looms For These Consumer Cyclical ETFs – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Prime Dayâ€™s Secret Weapon – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,435 shares to 580,214 shares, valued at $136.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,229 shares to 30,859 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 324,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

